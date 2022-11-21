Young researcher immolates self in unrequited love

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A Ph.D researcher from the zoology department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) in unrequited love immolated himself and then hugged the researcher girl in the laboratory of the Biophysics department of Government Science Institute on Monday afternoon. The boy has sustained 90 percent burns and the girl 40 percent. The condition of both is said to be critical and both are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The burned have been identified as Gajanan Khushalrao Munde (29, presently living in Ph.D Hostel, BAMU and native of Daba Digraj, Jintur, Parbhani) and Puja Kaduba Salve (28, living at N-7, Cidco and native of Dahegaon, Sillod).

Police said, Gajanan is a Ph.D researcher in the zoology department and Puja is a Ph.D. student in the Biophysics department at Government Science Institute. Both have a common guide.

On Monday, he had gone to the institute with one of her friends. Gajanan also went there and entered the laboratory. He then took a bottle full of petrol from the bag and sprinkled it on himself and some on Puja. Her friend asked her to run away, but Gajanan closed the door of the laboratory and immolated himself with the help of a lighter. He then hugged Puja tightly. The fire spread everywhere. Puja somehow managed to escape from the clutches of Gajanan, but sustained head and face burns.

There was a chaotic situation in the institute with this sudden incident. Those present in the institute extinguished the fire and took both the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital, where both are being treated in ICU.