Young rider dies in hit and run case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 21-year-old youth died on the spot after the motorcycle on which he was riding was hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle in the Babhulgaon area of Vaijapur tehsil on Wednesday at 9 pm. The deceased's name is Yogesh Annasaheb Gaikwad (of Babhulgaon Burdruk).

Police said, “Yogesh after having his supper was going towards his farm on motorcycle (MH 20AX 1012). While on his way, an unidentified heavy motor vehicle dashed him from behind. He sustained grave injuries. The relatives and villagers admitted him to Shiur’s primary health centre, but the doctor on duty declared him dead after examination. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away from the spot after the accident. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver based on complaint lodged by Bhagwan Ramkisan Gaikwad. PSI Chetan Ogale is investigating the case.

The relatives of Yogesh took his body to the Shiur police station after the accident. They refused to perform the last rites on him. The body was kept at the police station from 9 pm to 4 am. They demanded to book the tipper driver transporting sand without the vehicle number. Later on, the police assured the mob of tracing the truck and lodging a case against the owner and the driver of the unidentified vehicle. Hence after assurance, the post-mortem was held and the last rites were performed on him at 3 pm.