Young softball player ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old State-level softball player Akash Shantilal Raut (Vijaynagar) who dreamed of being a national-level player committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday morning.

According to details, Akash who was pursuing education at Deogiri College used to live with his mother and maternal uncle in Vijaynagar.

He was also doing the job of medicine delivery to run his family. He asked his mother to make tea this morning. He took the tea cup from the ground floor and went to the upper floor’s room.

He did not come to the ground floor for a long time, so, his mother called him several times. On not getting any response, she went to the first-floor room and found him hanging.

She cried aloud. Her brother and neighbours rushed towards her. They took Akash to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Constable Sukhdeo Kaware from Pundliknagar Police Station said that Akash died before he was admitted to the hospital.

He was from a very poor family and was doing a job along with studying in the college. Also, he was the best baseball player from childhood. At the age of 15, he had bagged many district-level medals in baseball tournaments.

His two sisters are married while his mother works in a private firm. Akash who led softball and baseball teams on the State level dreamed of playing on the national level.

He was doing daily practice for the purpose. The baseball player took the extreme step of committing suicide today. The incident came to light at 9 am. The exact cause of his taking the extreme step could not be ascertained.