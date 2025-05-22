Young woman dies by suicide over alleged in-laws’ harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after facing prolonged mental and physical harassment from her in-laws. The incident took place around 11.30 am on May 20 in Ralegaon village, Sillod.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Pradhan. She was married to Satish Pradhan three years ago. According to police reports, the relationship turned abusive over time, with allegations of constant taunts and harassment. Complaints included her in-laws accusing her of poor household management, frequent mobile phone use, lack of dowry during marriage, and even questioning her character.

Overwhelmed by the harassment, Sonali allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in the kitchen of her marital home. Following a complaint filed by her father, Milind Parkhe (45) of Jalki village, the Sillod Rural Police registered a case against her husband Satish Pradhan, father-in-law Kailas Pradhan, and mother-in-law Kantabai Pradhan under relevant sections of the IPC.