Youngsters craving for handloom Khadi

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hand weaving is an Art prevalent in the country from the ages immemorial. Hand-woven clothes were used by people before the advent of machine-made clothes. Even then, the wave of Khadi (hand-made cotton cloths) during the pre-Independence era rejuvenated the morbid handloom industry in the country. After the Independence period, Khadi was solely preferred by the actors and the politicians exclusively. However, the trend has changed now and the common people, especially the youngsters are craving for the hand-made Khade, opined the city traders.

Madhur Agrawal, owner of Mittal Khadi House said, Khadi is made from the crude cotton weaved on hand-charkha. First, the threads are made and then the cloth is prepared from it on the handloom. Earlier, there was only one variety of Khadi and it was the hard cloth, but now several varieties of Khadi have been introduced ranging from Matka Khadi, Aligarh Khadi, Silk Khadi, and others. Youngsters are influenced by the use of Khadi by actors, politicians, and celebrities. Hence, there is a huge demand for Khadi from various walks of life. Similarly, hand-woven Jackets are the special craze during the wedding season. Khadi is considered a comfortable cloth for regular use as well. The prices range between Rs 100 to Rs 3000 per meter according to the quality.

Manager of Khadi India, earlier known as Khadi Gramuddoyg Bhavan, Raju Solanke said, Khadi India is a self-help group and exclusively manufactures and sells Khadi in various districts in Marathwada. The Khadi is woven by the artisans from the Marathwada region at Ausa in Latur, Udgir, Kandhar and other places. It is sold exclusively in the shops of the institute. Various varieties including muslin, dorwar, dosuti, eksuti and others are available in various colours. This shop makes a business of around Rs 2 crores annually and the sale is at its peak between October to December. The price ranges from Rs 160 to Rs 1,750 per meter.