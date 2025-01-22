Youth addicted to drugs by local peddler

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious drug dealer was arrested by the NDPS squad on Tuesday for allegedly luring college students into addiction and supplying drugs near the bypass.

The accused, Shaikh Naim ( Silk Mill Colony), had been under surveillance by the NDPS team, which had received vital intelligence about his drug trafficking activities. PI Geeta Bagwade and PSI Amol Mhaske led the investigation, uncovering that Naim had smuggled drugs from Mumbai for sale. A raid on his residence late Tuesday night resulted in the seizure of 1.18 kilograms of marijuana and 2.25 grams of MD drugs. However, most of the drugs had already been sold before the raid.

------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Repeated Offender Despite Past Sentences

Naim has a long history of drug-related crimes. In 2022, he served eight months in prison for selling marijuana. Prior to that, he spent four years in jail for another drug offense. Despite being released on bail, Naim continued his drug trafficking activities. Known for avoiding records of his transactions on mobile phones, Naim made it difficult for authorities to trace his buyers. He reportedly purchased MD drugs from a primary peddler in Mumbai for Rs 4,000 per gram and sold them in smaller packets to students and addicts for Rs 8,000 per gram.

------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Son also wanted

Naim’s son, Mizan, is also a notorious criminal. He was arrested on November 9 by PSI Vishal Bodkhe of the Crime Branch for possessing a firearm. Mizan is also a suspect in the December 11 shooting incident at the Jalna toll plaza and Jalna police are actively searching for him.