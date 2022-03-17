Youth arrested for sexually exploiting maternal cousin

Aurangabad, March 17:

Waluj MIDC police have arrested a youth for sexually exploiting his maternal uncle’s daughter by threatening her to make her private photos and video viral and creating hurdles in her proposed marriage.

Police said the accused Suryabhan (name changed) established sexual relations with the 21-year old victim Anita (Waluj Mahanagar) on the pretext of marrying her. Suryabhan had clicked her private photos and videos. He threatened to make it viral and sexually exploited her frequently.

Meanwhile, Anita was getting married on March 23, but Suryabhan met her proposed husband and told him about their relations. Hence, her marriage was canceled.

Anita then told about her misery to her parents and lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police. Under the guidance of Pi Sandeep Gurme, API Madansingh Ghunawat is further investigating the case.