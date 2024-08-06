Youth arrested with marijuana & narcotic tablets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Cidco police arrested Syed Yusuf Syed Salim (27), who came to the city from Beed and was selling marijuana (ganja) and narcotics tablets.

The accused came to Chikalthana's weekly market for sale on Monday night. Police Inspector (PI) Gautam Patare received information that ganja and narcotics tablets were being sold in the weekly market.

Acting on a tip-off, PI Patare instructed Assistant Police Inspector (API) Bharat Pachole to arrest the accused. API Pachole along with his colleagues laid a trap at 11 pm on Monday.

Constable Sanjay Sable, Haider Shaikh, Santosh Sonwane, Prakash Sonwane and Santosh Gaikwad nabbed Syed Yusuf who was waiting for a customer at a kiosk.

Police also seized 886 grams of ganja in a plastic bag with him. A search of the accused was carried out and the police team found 22 tablets in his pocket. After the registration of a case, he was arrested on the complaint of constable Haider Abdul Khaliq Shaikh.

Box

2 K being paid for per visit

--No case has been registered against Syed Yusuf yet. At the behest of some smugglers of Beed and Ahmednagar, he used to supply drugs to the customers in the city.

--For one visit to the city, he was being paid Rs 1500.

--He visited the city ten days ago to sell drugs. An informer gave this information to the police

--Most of the tablets brought by him here on Monday had already been sold.

Box

The team formed, the price increased

NDPS team was formed in the city eight days ago. As a result, drug dealers in Marathwada along with the city became alert. An informer informed police that the price of 10 pills reached Rs 700 within 10 days. Even the police were surprised to see that the demand from young men and women continued.