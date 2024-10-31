Youth Aspirations: What young voters hope to see from new Govt

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State is gearing up for Assembly elections on November 20, with the nomination process now complete. Campaigning is expected to intensify following the Diwali festival.

With a significant youth population, the State has seen a rise in higher education enrollment, yet unemployment continues to be a pressing issue. Currently, an average of 100 young candidates vie for each job opening. Many youths face challenges such as a dwindling number of government positions, a stagnant private sector, and complex competitive exam processes.

They feel that the new Government should support youth for employment and self-employment. There is a need to fill vacant posts and create new job avenues. Transparency in the competitive examination process is the need of the hour. More fund should be used for education, fellowships, employment and self-employment of youths.

They hope the incoming government will address these concerns. This newspaper has spoken to several youths about issues and hopes.

Vitthal Mule (youth): The State Government should bring transparency to the competitive examination. It should not force students to take out a morcha for petty things. The confusion and delay in competitive examinations should be stopped. There is a high need to create jobs for youths and provide continuous funding to the schemes meant for students. It should launch new schemes for youths to move with the pace of time.

Syed Ehteshamuddin Quadri (student): The youths of the State are in dire need of employment in the State. There is a need to have control over rising fees in private colleges. It should ensure that question papers of the examinations are not leaked to avoid cancellation of the examination or delaying further process. As far as our city is concerned, measures should be taken in an emergency to provide a regular water supply and stop youths from becoming addicted to sedatives. Funding for the existing schemes should not be halted while new schemes should be launched for them.

Gitika Aute (PG student): In Aurangabad district, most of the students come from rural backgrounds. Education is the only thing which we think will change our situation. Most of the students from the Marathwada region get admission to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University with high hopes.

Students are facing many challenges. Even the basic needs of the students aren't getting fulfilled. If this situation continues, I don't think students will be able to see big dreams of those who came from villages. The Government should give false promises, give opportunities to students, and fulfil the basic needs of hostel students.

Politics of hatred cannot bring positive change

Nishad Shaikh (researcher): The economically and socially bankrupt ruling classes are trying to keep the common people in perpetual communal riots. Positive construction cannot be done through politics of hatred and bigotry, but only chaos and destruction are born from it. A strange scene is being seen of leaders who have zero vision for the future. The fate of the country depends on how farsighted the leaders of the country are. Currently, youths are facing the biggest problem of unemployment in both the public and private sectors. Schemes are being launched one after another but, there is no fund for filling vacant posts.