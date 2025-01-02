Youth assaulted and robbed in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a disturbing incident of robbery, a young man was assaulted and robbed in Chikalthana on Tuesday night.

The attack took place in the busy Chaudhary Colony area, where the victim, Akash Rohidas Suryawanshi, was left with serious injuries after a brutal scuffle. Suryawanshi, 24, was walking through the locality around 10 pm when he stopped at a stall near dstrict civil hospital to buy tobacco. As he stood there, two men, identified as Shubham Suradkar and his accomplices Amol Suradkar and Abhishek Bhuigad, ambushed him. Shubham suddenly pulled Akash aside, and the other two men attacked him, attempting to snatch money from his pocket. Despite Akash's resistance, the assailants overpowered him. A violent struggle ensued, and the victim was thrown to the ground. The robbers then took Rs 2,000 from him before fleeing the scene. Locals identified the assailants and Akash immediately filed a complaint with the police. Based on Akash's statement, a case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco Police Station. API Bharat Pachole is leading the investigation into the crime. Authorities are working swiftly to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. The incident has sparked concerns about the growing incidents of robbery in the area, with locals calling for increased vigilance and better security measures.