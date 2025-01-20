Youth assaulted over complaint to Sarpanch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 33-year-old man was attacked by four individuals after he complained to the village sarpanch about the shutdown of a public electricity distribution point (DP). The incident took place at Rahalpatty Tanda around 1 am on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Sunil Chavan. Sunil reportedly saw Nilesh Champalal Rathod (25) shutting down the public DP and informed Sarpanch Nandu Chavan about it. The sarpanch confronted Nilesh, which led to Nilesh and three others Baban Rathod, Champalal Rathod, and Shobha Rathod assaulting Sunil. The attackers used iron rods during the assault, causing serious head injuries to Sunil. A case has been registered at Harsul Police Station.