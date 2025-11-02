Youth attacked with iron rod over family dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was assaulted with an iron rod during a family dispute in Bharatnagar, Waluj, on Saturday morning.

According to police, Mahendra Ambadas Bhivasane was asleep at home when his brother-in-law, Adesh Ambadas Bansode, allegedly entered the house and struck him on the head, arm, and leg with an iron rod. Neighbor Deepak Sable intervened and managed to take Adesh outside, but he continued shouting abuses and threatening, “I will kill you.” Mahendra further told police that his mother-in-law, Kavita Bansode, also abused him, saying, “Why did you beat my daughter? I’ll have you torn to pieces.” A case has been registered at Waluj police station, and further investigation is underway.