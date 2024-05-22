Youth attacks girl over one-sided love affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-sided love affair turned ugly on Wednesday when a youth attacked a girl on her refusal to talk with him. The accused has been identified as Imtiaz Khan Mehboob Khan (24, Nizamganj Colony).

The 20-year-old girl Priyanka (name changed) and Imtiaz lived in the same locality for the past few years. They got acquainted with each other.

A few months ago, Priyanka's family shifted to another area. However, Imtiaz was in touch with her. The girl is an HSC pass while Imtiaz works in the decoration and furniture field.

Meanwhile, her family objected to her friendship with Imtiaz. So, Priyanka stopped talking with him for the past few days. Her family also prevented Priyanka from meeting him. On this, Imtiaz was constantly trying to meet and talk to her.

Priyanka recently got engaged. As soon as Imtiaz came to know about this, he was trying to meet her for the past 20 days by passing through the lane of her house.

Priyanka was going from near Kabra Hospital with her mother on Wednesday when Imtiaz suddenly stopped her on the road and started abusing her. While the girl and his mother were trying to explain to him, he suddenly attacked her mother on the neck.

The woman blocked the attack with punctuality. However, he made a second attack on Priyanka. Her mother's hand was injured while trying to grab the knife. Imtiaz then tried to threaten them by injuring himself on his hand.

As the residents of the area gathered there, he disappeared from the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shilwant Nandedkar, ACP Dhananjay Patil and Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident. A case was registered with Jinsi Police Station against Imtiaz. He was arrested in the evening.