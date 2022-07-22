Youth attacks resident doctor in GMCH

Later admits that the incident happened in a fit of rage

Aurangabad, July 22:

Overwhelmed by his mother’s death, a youth attacked a resident doctor in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday afternoon. But the youth later apologized to the doctor. The issue of safety of resident doctors has come to the fore once again.

According to information, the woman suffering from brain hemorrhage was admitted in ward no 4 of the medicine department. The patient's condition was critical. She has been undergoing treatment for the last eight days. However, the patient died on Friday afternoon while undergoing treatment. In a feat of rage, the youth attacked the resident doctor who declared the patient dead. After this incident, resident doctors, office bearers of the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) rushed to the office of the medical superintendent. Begampura police also reached the GMCH.

Deputy dean Dr Srinivas Gadappa, Dr Kailas Zine, special task officer of government cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad and other senior officials held a meeting with the resident doctors and the son of the deceased patient. The youth apologized saying that the incident happened in a fit of emotion. Therefore, the resident doctor decided not to report to the police, Zine said.