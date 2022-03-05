Youth attempting to save goat’s kid drowns in well

Aurangabad, March 5:

A 19 years old youth attempting to save a kid of a goat fallen in the well drowned in Palaswadi Tanda in Khuldabad tehsil on Saturday afternoon.

According to the details, a kid of a goat fell in a well at Palaswadi Tanda on Saturday afternoon.A youth Vinod Vasant Rathod climbed down the well but drowned as he could not swim. The fire brigade jawans were called and they took out the body from the well.PI Bhujang Hatmode, PSI Sanjay Bahure, J B Murme, Kalim Shaikh and others also visited the spot.

Vinod Rathod was studying in first year B.A. He is survived by parents, brother and four sisters.

Vinod climbed down the well with the help of the iron staircase in the well. He took the kid with him. While coming up the well, he fell in the water and drowned as he could not swim.