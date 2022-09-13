Youth beaten to death by four in broad daylight

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The City Chowk police station has registered an offence and arrested four persons, on the charge of mercilessly beating a youth suspecting him as a handcart thief, at Ranmastpura on Monday morning. The deceased youth Shaikh Osman alias Azeem Shaikh (32, Kaiser Colony) was on police record, said the senior police inspector Ashok Giri.

Meanwhile, the police have booked Shaikh Faheem Shaikh Babu, Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Babu (both residents of Babar Colony-Katkat Gate), Mohd Athar Shaikh Afsar (Abrar Colony- Misarwadi) and Shaikh Razeq Shaikh Atiq (ST Colony - Fazilpura).

According to a complaint made by the deceased’s father Shaikh Nazim, his son and his friend Feroz Khan Asmat Khan Durrani went to buy medicine from the chemist near Sabahat Hospital (Ranmastpura) on Monday at 10.30 am.

Four persons suspect that he has come to steal the handcart. Hence they started beating him mercilessly. They also beat his friend when he tried to stop them. Osman sustained grave injuries. Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and rushed Osman to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the police vehicle. The doctors declared, however, him dead on examination. Further investigation is on by PSI Gajanan Ingle.

The City Chowk police arrested the four accused after the complaint was lodged against them. When produced in court, the four accused were awarded three days of police custody remand (PCR), said Giri.