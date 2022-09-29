Youth beaten to death over petty reason

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A youth was severely beaten to death in Itkheda area on Tuesday over petty reason. A case has been registered against three including two minor boys with Satara police station on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Shrikant Babasaheb Motichur (18, Pratidnyanagar, Itkheda).

According to the complaint lodged by deceased Shrikant’s mother, accused Akash alias Aditya Badade (21, Itkheda) and two minor boys were making noise by playing a toy trumpt on Tuesday night. Shrikant asked them to stop. However, the three severely beat him black and blue. Some people intervened and took injured Shrikant to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. After the last rites were performed Wednesday, his mother lodged a complaint with Satara police station on Thursday. The police have arrested the accused and the two minor boys were sent in remand home. API Sunil Karale is further investigating the case.