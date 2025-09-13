Youth beaten until blood flows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was beaten until he bled and threatened with death over an old dispute. The incident took place on September 12 at 4 pm in Ulkanagari. Based on a complaint by the injured, Dattā Isarwade (34), resident of Shrikrishnanagar, police registered a case against Akash Parikh at Jawaharnagar Police Station.