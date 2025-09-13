Youth beaten until blood flows
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 13, 2025 21:30 IST2025-09-13T21:30:03+5:302025-09-13T21:30:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A young man was beaten until he bled and threatened with death over an old dispute. The ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A young man was beaten until he bled and threatened with death over an old dispute. The incident took place on September 12 at 4 pm in Ulkanagari. Based on a complaint by the injured, Dattā Isarwade (34), resident of Shrikrishnanagar, police registered a case against Akash Parikh at Jawaharnagar Police Station.Open in app