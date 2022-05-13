Youth beaten up over old rivalry

Aurangabad, May 13:

Four persons severely beat a youth at Vishal Park area on Wednesday night over old rivalry. A case has been registered against accused Pruthviraj Rathod (Vishal Park), Jaideep Jadhav, Yash Jaiswal and Sachin Madke (all residents of N-7, Cidco, Ayodhyanagar) with the Cidco police station.

Police said, complainant Mahendra Tangade(34, Ayodhyanagar) and the accused knew each other and had a dispute. On Wednesday night, the accused called Tangade out of his house at around 8.30 pm on the pretext of giving him a bond paper. They then severely beat him. A case has been registered with Cidco police station while head constable More is further investigating the case.