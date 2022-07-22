Youth beaten up over property dispute in Waluj

Aurangabad, July 22:

Following a property dispute, a motorcyclist was brutally beaten up by four accused with baseball stick, steel nunchaku and other items, at the railway overbridge (RoB), near Tisgaon square, on July 20 at 7.30 pm. The four accused were riding on two motorcycles and had covered their faces to hide their identities. The Cantonment police station registered the case late night on July 21.

According to the complainant and victim Kunal Ashok Mankar (22, N-13 Hudco), he is a student in a graphic design course. His father has a courier office is in the Waluj MIDC area. A dispute between the owner and his father is underway. Hence he was visiting the father’s office for the last 10 days.

On July 20 evening, when he was returning home from Waluj on the bike, one motorcycle started chasing him from Golwadi Phata. The two riders upon it had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. When he was about to pass through the Tisgaon square, the bike rider stopped him. As soon as he stopped the motorcycle, the accused started beating him. After some time, one more bike with two riders covering their faces arrived at the spot. They brought nunchaku, steel rod, and baseball stick with them and started beating Kunal mercilessly on his back, knee, head etc. While he was screaming for help, one of the four accused told the other three not to leave Kunal alive. They again started beating him brutally. The assistant police inspector Pandurang Bhagile is investigating the case.

Box

It so happened that when the four accused were beating Kunal, a police vehicle was proceeding from Aurangabad to Waluj. Seeing the police vehicle, the four accused got afraid and fled away on their bikes in the direction of the road heading towards Tisgaon. In this way, Kunal said that his life got saved due to the police vehicle.