Youth booked for harassing school teacher

Aurangabad:

Waluj MIDC police have booked a youth on charge of harassing a school teacher and maligning her image in society through social media.

The victim Mayuri (21, name changed) works as a teacher in a private school situated in the Waluj MIDC area. On October 18, while she was going to school at 8.30 am, the accused Dnyaneshwar Shankar Chaudhary (23, Waluj Mahanagar) chased her on a motorcycle. He stopped her way and expressed his wish to talk with her, but Mayuri refused to talk to him. By saying this she tried to proceed further, but the accused threatened her with dire consequences and also threatened her of maligning her image. To avoid harassment again after school is over in the afternoon, Mayuri stepped out of the school with one lady teacher. The accused, on seeing her, chased Mayuri on the bike, but he went away after some time due to the presence of a lady teacher with her.

Panicked after the incident, Mayuri to get rid of the harassment further contacted the police station and lodged a complaint against Dnyaneshwar. However, the accused tendered an apology through social media. After some days, the victim's teacher came to know that the accused by mentioning her name maligned her image on social media. Hence Mayuri again lodged a police complaint against the accused. The police have registered an offence in this regard. Further investigation is on by PSI Swati Uchit.