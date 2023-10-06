Youth busy using mobile with headphones on dashed by train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old youth walking on the railway tracks wearing headphones on and busy with his mobile phone was dashed by a running train in the Shivajinagar area on October 4 afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ram Dilip Jatale.

Ram is a native of Kinwat in Nanded district and he was studying in class twelfth in Vivekanand College. He has been staying in Government Hostel for tribal boys for the past two years.

On October 4 at around 2 pm, he went to a hotel in the Shivajinagar area with his cousin Satish Namdev Bhurke and other friends. While returning, he was busy on his phone and was wearing headphones. He was walking ahead of his friends. He was so busy on his phone that he did not notice that he had come near the railway tracks and a train was coming. When Satish saw that Ram was walking ahead he shouted to make him alert. However, he could not hear as he was wearing headphones. Ram was dashed by the train and was thrown away. Ram’s parents are farmers and his sister is studying nursing in Parbhani.