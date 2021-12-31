Youth calls friend before jumping in Harsul Lake

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

A youth from Baijipura called his friend and told him that he is committing suicide by jumping in Harsul Lake on Friday. Despite a prolonged search operation in the lake, the youth was not found till late night. He has been identified as Kunal Dehade (Sanjaynagar, Baijipura), informed Harsul police station PI Amol Deokar.

Police said, Kunal called his friend and told him that he is ending his life by jumping in Harsul Lake and disconnected the call. He was missing since then. His two-wheeler and chappal was found on the bank of the lake. Fire brigade team rushed to the spot and started a massive search operation for Kunal in the lake but could not find him till late night. The search operation was stopped due to darkness and it will be continued on Saturday, the sources said.