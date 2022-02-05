Youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

A 30 years old unemployed youth Bhagwan Pralhad Wadekar committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Vishrantinagar on Saturday morning.

Pundliknagar police said, Bhagwan lost his job during the corona crisis. He hanged himself at night and the family members noticed him hanging on Saturday morning. His relatives opined that he might have committed suicide due to unemployment. He is survived by wife, three years old son, parents and three brothers. A case of accidental deaths has been registered in Pundliknagar police station while ASI Jagdish Chavan is further investigating the case.