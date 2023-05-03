Youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Mhada Colony, Mukundwadi area on Wednesday morning. A case of accidental death has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station, said PI Gautam Patare. The deceased has been identified as Pratik Prakash Khemnar (25, Mhada Colony).

Police said, Pratik’s father Prakash runs a tea kiosk. Despite poor economic condition, he sent Pratik to MGM College to complete an animation course. Pratik after completing the course did not search for a job, instead used to demand money from his father.

On Wednesday morning, he asked hims father money, but the later refused. Hence, Pratik went in his room and hanged himself. When the family members realized it, they broke the door and took him to Government Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead.