Youth commits suicide in Ekalhera village

Aurangabad, July 23:

A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling in his house in Ekalhera village. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Lakhanlal Prasad. The cause of the suicide could not be ascertained.

According to Waluj police, Rajesh was working in a company in Waluj MIDC. He hanged himself with a saree in the wee hours on Saturday. The incident came to light after his father Lakhanlal went to wake him up. Lakhanlal informed the MIDC Waluj police. The police reached the spot and admitted Rajesh to the government medical college and hospital in an unconscious state. The doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station. Head constable Ramchandra Bighot is further investigating the case.