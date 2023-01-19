Youth commits suicide in Paithan tehsil

Aurangabad

A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Tupewadi in Paithan tehsil. The incident came to the fore on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Govindrao Popalghat.

Krishna was missing for the past two days. The residents found his motorcycle near the Nagdeshwar Gadh area on Wednesday. The next morning, he was found hanging to a tree near the Gadh. On receiving the information ASI Jagannath Ubale and others rushed to the spot and made the panchnama. The last rites were performed on Krishna at Tupewadi in the evening. He is survived by his parents and brother. A case has been registered with the Pachod police station but the reason for the suicide was not known.