Youth Congress demands concrete road leading to Sadatnagar, Rahulnagar

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

A delegation led by the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Yuvak Congress (MPYC) Idris Nawab submitted a memorandum to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari and drew his attention to the urgent need of developing a cement concrete road approaching the twin localities - Sadatnagar and Rahulnagar - having a population of 25,000 to 30,000 persons.

He stated that the road (falling in the AMC jurisdiction) has been selected for development under Smart City Mission. However, due to the apathy of civic authorities, the road is full of deep potholes. The rainwater gets filled in them and pose danger to the vehicles passing through it. Accidents are taking place frequently. When there is a hue and cry, in the name of repairing, the civic personnel just fill the potholes with murum, which becomes more dangerous in monsoon. The filling material spills over and the road becomes slippery and vehicles get slip. Many pregnant women have lost their babies as their foetus was aborted due to jerking of vehicles while negotiating with the potholes. The sufferings of heart patients have also been manifolded.

The delegation hinted at launching a Jan Andolan if their demand is not fulfilled on priority.

The president of City Youth Congress (CYC) Sagar Nagare, Babasaheb Pawar, Shaikh Athar, CYC general secretary Shafiq Sarkar, Mudassir Ansari, Shaikh Fauz, Sumedh Narnaware, Shaikh Sagir Ahmed, Waghmare Sir, Baba Pahelwan, Bhaskar Patil, Shaikh Sajid and other office bearers were present in the delegation.