Youth Congress launches Chalo Ward campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office-bearers and members of the Youth Congress launched a ‘Chalo Ward’ campaign at a review meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj, on Tuesday. The national coordinator of All India Youth Congress Kuldeep Sharma presided over the meeting. He suggested the party activists and workers gear up for the forthcoming legislative assembly elections.

Under the campaign, the youths and activists have been directed to survey each ward and through interaction with ward residents know their problems and also record the status of development works launched by the government like roads, water, electricity, and drainage pipelines.

The members of different parties and social organisation joined the Congress party on the occasion.

District Congress president MP Dr Kalyan Kale and city president of Youth Congress Sagar Nagare guided the activists and members on the occasion. The general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress and incharge Suresh Wahule, Amer Abdul Salim, Gaurav Jaiswal, Erfan Pathan, NSUI district president Mohit Jadhav, Vishal Didhore Patil, Shaikh Faiz, Irfan Khan, Sufiyan Pathan, Sumedh Nannaware, Amer Khan, Raj Dhepale, Amer Rafiq Khan, Pratik Tribhuvan, Anurag Dabhade and others were present on the occasion.