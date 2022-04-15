Youth dancing with knife arrested

Aurangabad, April 15:

A youth dancing with a knife in the procession taken out on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in Ranjangaon was arrested by the police on Thursday. The youth has been identified as Saurabh Bhorge (18, Ranjangaon).

According to police, the procession was taken out in Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, the president of the Jayanti Utsav Samiti Tejrao Kamble and others noticed Saurabh dancing in the procession carrying a knife. They informed PSI Gorakhnath Kadu and constable Bharat Pagare. The police immediately arrested Saurabh and confiscated the knife. A case was registered in the MIDC Waluj police station on the complaint of Kadu for illegal possession of sharp weapons.