Youth Day celebration at Dnyanada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 13, 2023 06:25 PM 2023-01-13T18:25:02+5:30 2023-01-13T18:25:02+5:30
All five selected step 9 students - Samarth Chavan, Shreyash Gaikwad, Shreya Tangade, Shrinivas Gavande, and Devesh Goud - ...
All five selected step 9 students - Samarth Chavan, Shreyash Gaikwad, Shreya Tangade, Shrinivas Gavande, and Devesh Goud - were declared Youth of the Year. School secretary N K Joshi guided students. Trustees Shaila Joshi, Hrishikesh Joshi, co-ordinator Manisha Joshi, principal Mamta Jaiswal and others were present.Open in app