Youth Day celebration at Dnyanada

All five selected step 9 students - Samarth Chavan, Shreyash Gaikwad, Shreya Tangade, Shrinivas Gavande, and Devesh Goud - were declared Youth of the Year. School secretary N K Joshi guided students. Trustees Shaila Joshi, Hrishikesh Joshi, co-ordinator Manisha Joshi, principal Mamta Jaiswal and others were present.