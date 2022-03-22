Youth demanding ransom gets two days in custody

Aurangabad, March 22:

The Harsul police have arrested a youth for demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from a person for not making his sister’s private photos viral on social media. The accused was remanded in police custody for two days.

The suspect has been identified as Mangesh Dadarao Bavaskar (21). The police said that the youth from Adityanagar in Harsul area was at home on March 20, when he received several calls from the accused from 2.10 pm to 11 pm. He demanded Rs 2 lakh for not uploading his sister’s private photographs on social media. The youth registered a case in Harsul police station. A case of demanding ransom was registered against Mangesh. PSI Maroti Khillare investigated and arrested the accused.