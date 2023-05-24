Youth dies after falling from 2nd floor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 26-year-old youth was killed after he fell from the second floor at a groundnut mill in Vihamandva on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Subhashrao Natkar. According to details, Rishikesh Natkar (Hiradpudi) was doing repair work on an AC at Duggad Agro Groundnut Mill in Vihamandva on Wednesday while standing on a fibre roofing sheet.

He fell from the second floor when the fibre roofing sheet broke suddenly. Rishikesh sustained injuries on his chest, face and head. The mill owner shifted Rishikesh to the Rural Hospital of Pachod. Medical officer Dr Shivaji Pawar declared him brought dead.

On receiving information, PSI from Pachod Police Station Santosh Mane did panchnama at Rural Hospital. Pachod Police have taken its note.