Youth dies after solar kit falls on head

Aurangabad, March 15:

A labourer died on Monday evening after a box of solar kit fell on his head while loading the boxes in a container with the help of a forklift. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Numan Sheikh Shakeel (18, Asifiya Colony).

According to the Satara police, the work of loading the box of solar kits in a container was being done in front of the Icon office on Beed Bypass. Meanwhile, a box fell on Numan’s head leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital. But the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in Satara police station.