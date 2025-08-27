Youth dies of electric shock while doing decoration work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 18-year-old youth died of electric shock while doing decoration work for the installation of Lord Ganesh at Wahegaon in Paithan tehsil of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Misal. According to the information received from the police, Krishna touched an electric wire while doing decoration work for the installation of Ganesha at Wahegaon. He received a strong shock and fell far away. As soon as the information about this incident was received, the family members admitted him to the Government Hospital at Paithan, where the medical officers declared him dead. The last rites were performed on him at the crematorium in Wahegaon at 3.30 pm. He is survived by his mother, father, grandmother, one brother and one sister. A case of accidental death was registered at the MIDC Paithan Police Station. Police constable Dinesh Dabhade is conducting further investigation.