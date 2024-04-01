Youth dies of heatstroke?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old youth who had gone on a picnic died due to fainting at Jainpur in Paithan tehsil of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The young may have died of heat stroke. The postmortem of this young man has been done and the viscera has been kept in reserve.

District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar said that the cause of death would be clear after receiving the report. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Radheshyam Kulkarni (Bidkin). According to details, Ganesh along with friends and relatives had gone for a picnic.

He fainted at 3.30 pm and fell to the ground. He was also foaming at the mouth. Ganesh was rushed to a hospital in Bidkin for treatment immediately. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Box

Take care of health

Dr Abhay Dhanorkar (district health officer): The preliminary symptoms indicate that the young man may not have died of heatstroke. The exact cause of death will be clear after the report. To avoid heatstroke, people should avoid doing hard physical work for a long time in rising temperatures. They should t go out in the afternoon, only if, necessary.

Box

Symptoms of heatstroke

- Fatigue

- Fever

- Skin dryness.

- Loss of appetite

- Dizziness

- Uneasiness

- Headache

- Increase in blood pressure.

- Mental restlessness.

- Unconsciousness, etc.