Youth drowns at percolation tank while immersing idol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old youth was drowned while immersing the idol of Lord Ganesha at Ghanegaon percolation tank in Waluj Mahanagar on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Abhay Sudhakar Gawande (Nursery Colony, Ranjangaon, Gangapur). A pal of gloom descended in Ranjangaon areas over the sudden death of youth as he was the lone child of his parents.

He along with three friends had gone to the nearby Ghanegaon percolation tank to immers the idol on September 17. He was drowned in the tank as he did not anticipate the depth of the water.

A case of accidental death was registered with the MIDC Waluj Police Station and further investigation is being conducted by the police. Before the entring water, he took a photo with his friends by holding an idol in his hands. He entered the percolation tank with his friends for the immersion of the idol and he was drowned.

His friends who did not know swimming cried for help. Some youth rushed for help, but, they failed to trace him. Fire brigade personnel fished out his body from the lake at 7 pm.