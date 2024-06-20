Youth drowns in Mitmita pond

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: A 22-year-old youth Riyan Ahmad Khan (Sharif Colony, Kiradpura) tragically lost his life after slipping and drowning in the murky waters of a pond on Wednesday afternoon, near the Safari Park, Mitmita.

He had gone to stroll around the Mitmita area with his friends. Approaching the Safari Park nearby, which is known for its serene pond, they decided to descend to the waterside. Riyan accidentally slipped and drowned. His friends immediately raised an alarm, prompting local residents to rush to the scene. Upon learning of the incident, fire brigade officials M L Mungase, Ashok Khandekar, reached the spot. After an extensive search of the pond, Riyan's lifeless body was retrieved in the evening, said the Cantonment police.