Youth drowns in Zodegaon

Aurangabad

A 22-year-old youth met a watery grave after falling in a well in Zodegaon in GAngapur tehsil on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Balkrishna Ambade.

Police said, Vijay lived with his wife, two sons and a daughter at Zodegaon. He and his wife worked as labourers. He had gone to his farm on Tuesday and fell in the well. His mother saw him falling and she cried for help. The nearby residents rushed rushed to the well, but could not save him. They called the police and the fire brigade. The jawans took him out of the well. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sillegaon police station while the police are further investigating the case.