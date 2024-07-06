Youth ends life after having dinner with family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree on Friday night after having dinner with his family. The deceased has been identified as Amit Vishwanath Jadhav.

Amit used to live with his family in the Deolai area. He was working in a private company to help his family financially. After the meal, all the family members went to sleep on Friday night. When his father woke up at midnight, he found Amit hanging from a tree in the yard of the house. Personnel of Chikalthana Police Station are on the case.