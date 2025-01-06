Youth ends life by consuming poison

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old youth Ankit Sadashiv Kadam (Lakhni, Vaijapur) committed suicide at Babhulgaon Khurd in Vaijapur on Monday morning by consuming poison like substance. The exact cause of his taking an extreme step could not be ascertained.

According to details, Ankit was missing from home since 8 pm on Sunday. After that, the family members searched for him in the village and the surrounding area. But he was not found.

Meanwhile, Ankit was found in an unconscious state by some farmers in the field (gut number 96) owned by Karbhari Shripat Tupe in Babhulgaon Khurd Shivar at 8 am today.

Police Patil Ganesh Jadhav informed the police about this incident. Police rushed to the spot and with the help of the villagers, rushed Ankit to the Primary Health Center of Shivur, where the doctors examined him and declared him dead. After the autopsy, the doctors handed over Ankit's body to his relatives. The last rites were performed on him in Lakhni at 3 pm.

According to the information given by the medical officer, a case of accident death was registered at Shivur Police Station. Police Naik Ganesh Goraksh is on the case.