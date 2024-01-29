Youth ends life on not getting iPhone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 20-year-old youth ended his life by handing himself at home in Nagsennagar, Osmanpura, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Aniket Prahlad Mhaske.

It may be noted that the use of mobile phones has increased in all age groups of people. Among them, youths have a craze for costly mobile phones. Aniket along with his parents and younger brother (16-year-old) used to live in Nagsennagar.

On Saturday night, his younger brother went to their maternal uncle’s house to sleep. The house of the uncle is located in the nearby area. Aniket’s parents were on duty that day. When his younger brother constantly knocked on the door of Aniket’s room, at 6 am today, but, he did not get a response. The younger brother with the help of neighbours peeped into the house and found Aniket hanging.

On receiving information, constable Vijay Wagh along with other police personnel rushed towards the spot. Aniket was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared him dead.

Box

According to the details, Aniket passed the HSC recently and was studying in the first year of the undergraduate course. His father is a truck driver in a sugar factory while his mother is a nurse in a private hospital. His mother was on night duty in the hospital while his father was also on duty. Friends and relatives informed the police that Aniket had insisted his parents buy an iPhone for him for the past few days. However, family members are convinced that they cannot buy costly phones as their financial condition is not good. The preliminary report indicates that Aniket was upset about not getting the phone and ended his life. Police have not found any suicide note from the spot. Police constable Vijay Wagh said that they seized his mobile phone and the probe of his taking extreme steps was being done.