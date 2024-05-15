Youth ends life over debt & Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his home over debt and also denying reservation to the Maratha community.

The incident came to light at Wadagon on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dutta Kalidas Mahipal. Dutta who was hailing from Shindewai (Majalgaon, Beed) came to Waluj industrial estate some days ago in search of a job.

He was staying alone in a rented house of Vilas Shejwal in Wadgaon. current residence Wadgaon.

He sent a suicide note on WhatsApp to his Jalna-based younger brother Mahesh at 11.45 pm on Tuesday stating that he was going to end his life. However, Mahesh was asleep at that time. When he woke up at 6 am today, he asked his one relative Ashok Survase to go towards his elder brother. Survase went to Dutta’s room and found him hanging. He informed Mahesh and MIDC Waluj Police.

Box

No one asks big businessmen for loan recovery

PSI Sandeep Shinde along with his colleagues shifted Dutta to Government Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors of the hospital declared him brought dead. Dutta, in his suicide sent to his brother, said 'I took a loan of Rs 1 lakh from Gopala Urban Bank, Majalgaon. But, I was very distressed as I was receiving phone calls from the bank every day due to the non-payment of some instalments. Big businessmen of the country ran away without paying their debts, whether it is Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi. No one says anything to them. But, everyone asks farmers for loan recovery. Another reason is that Marathas are not getting reservations, I did not benefit from my hunger strike, and the government should compensate for this. Sorry Mommy-Papa, be happy, your Datta.' Mahesh is preparing for the competitive examination at Jalna.