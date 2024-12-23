Youth escapes ocular injury due to nylon manja; sustains 17 stitches under right eyelid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a miraculous incident, a youth riding a two-wheeler saved his eyes with his hand, but sustained 17 stitches below his right eye, when a string of nylon manja (thread) slashed him,

near Champa Chowk on Monday evening. Another motorcycle rider also sustained injuries after his ear got cut due to the slashing of glass-coated manja.

It so happened that the victim Mohammed Imad (27, Nandanvan Colony) along with his cousin Bilal Kazi was passing on the motorcycle through Champa Chowk. Imad was riding the vehicle, while Bilal was riding the pillion. Suddenly, the manja slashed his face. He immediately pushed it away with the help of his hand, but in this struggle, he got a long cut on his face (the injury is above the nose and extends to the ear). The injury is just below the right eye. He started bleeding and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an auto rickshaw for treatment.

“ The treatment has been done with care. The patient sustained 17 stitches below his eye. He was not admitted as there was no need for it,” said the Head of the Department of Opthalmology Dr Archana Vare.

Pillion rider safe

The victim’s cousin Bilal escaped unhurt in the incident. As soon as the nylon manja appeared in front of the face, Imad told Bilal to bow down and pushed the string away with the help of hand.

While speaking to the media Imad said, “ One more motorcyclist’s ear got deeply cut, but he had not come to GMCH. He was taken to another hospital by autorickshaw for treatment. A few more persons also sustained minor injuries due to manja.”

Meanwhile, the father of Imad, Mohammed Abdul Wajid, thanked the almighty that the eye of his son was saved, but he demanded strict action and prevented the selling of nylon manja immediately to avoid such incidents in future. We will be registering a complaint with the Jinsi police station soon, he said.