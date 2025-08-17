Youth explore hidden monsoon spots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cloudy skies, light showers, and a cool breeze drew city youngsters to hills and valleys on Sunday. With popular tourist spots overcrowded, many trekkers turned to lesser-known destinations for a peaceful escape.

Waterfalls, cliffs, and green hills in Satara-Devlai, Gogababa, Chouka ghat, Mhaismal, and Sarola saw fresh footfall. Youngsters increasingly rely on mobile searches to discover such “hidden places,” preferring quiet natural retreats over busy spots. The Youth Adventure Trekkers Group explored Kesapuri Tanda, where two waterfalls remain unknown to most, said group member Seema Raut.

Photo: Youths enjoy the waterfall at Kesapuri Tanda on Sunday.