Youth falls unconscious in recruitment rally; dies

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

A youth who fell unconscious while running in Agniveer recruitment rally died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday morning.

The recruitment rally is being held at Dr Babassaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University since August 13. The deceased has been identified as Karan Namdev Pawar (21, Shirjapur Tanda, Vithalwadi, Kannad).

According to details, Karan along with his younger brother Sagar and a friend reached the university ground on Wednesday evening by a private vehicle to participate in the recruitment rally being held under the Agniveer scheme.

Before leaving home, Karan had taken medicines for a skin disease. He along with his brother and friend entered the ground at 11 pm for the recruitment process.

Karan participated in 1600 meter run. When he reached the final phase of the run, he fell unconscious.

The Army personnel and his brother Sagar shifted Karan to GMCH. After four hours of treatment, doctors declared him dead. Begumpura Police Station noted the incident. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is on the case. A pall of gloom descended on the recruitment ground.

Father cannot control grief

Namdev Pawar, the father of the deceased said that they do farming on one and a half acres of land and get a low income from it. Karan’s mother died in 2014 because of illness.

“Since Karan was elder, he used to take care of younger brother Sagar like his mother. He used to cook meals. He and his brother were preparing for Army recruitment for the past six years. As he was very kind, on learning about his death, his friends and relatives rushed towards GMCH. After my wife, my elder son also passed away. Now, my younger son and me, feel lonely,” he added.

Brother cared like mother

“Karan completed three rounds, each of 400 meters and fell on the ground in the fourth and final round. Army personnel who were present on the ground shifted him to GMCH through ambulance. Doctors tried to save his life till today morning. My brother who took my care like mother passed away,” said Sagar, the younger brother of the deceased.

He may have suffered a severe cardiac arrest. He was given treatment on ventilators for three to four hours. The functioning of his heart was very slow three times. His CT-scan test was done and there is a possibility of cardiac arrest.

GMCH doctors declared him dead at 6.30 pm. The doctors said that the actual cause of his death would be ascertained upon receiving post-mortem and histo-pathology examination reports.