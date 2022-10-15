Youth Festival begins today; over 2200 young participants

Director of the Students Development Board Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar said that the CYF is being held after two years of the Covid outbreak. There will be 36 art contests in the six categories.

Noted writer and director Arvind Jagtap, the son of the soil, will inaugurate the festival at Sujanrang stage established near the Dramatics Department, at 11 am, on Sunday while actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare will be the guest of honour.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar will also grace the event.

Prominent actors Bharat Ganeshpure and Suhas Shirsath will be the chief guests for the valedictory ceremony.

Schedule of 1st-day event

The schedule of the first-day programmes after the inaugural ceremony is as follows;

1. Stage Sujanrang

-- Shobhayatra (8.30 am-11 am)

--Group and Light Singing Western (2 pm- 6 pm)

2. Stage-Lokrang

--Bhajan (2 pm-5 pm)

--Powada-(5 pm-10 pm)

3. Stage-Natyarang

--Mime-(2 pm-4 pm)

--One-Act-Play- (4 pm-12 midnight)

4. Stage-Naadrang

--Classical Instruments- (2 pm-6.30 pm)

--Musical Instruments- (6.30 pm-10 pm)

5. Stage-Natrang

--Folksong (2 pm-4.30 pm)

--Folkplays (4.30 pm--10 pm)

6. Stage-Shabdarang

--Elocution (2 pm--10 pm)

7. Stage-Lalitrang

--Painting (2 pm-4 pm)

--Cartoon (4 pm-7 pm)

-Poster (7 pm-10 pm)