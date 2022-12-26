Youth Festival ‘Tarang’ held

Aurangabad: The city branch of the Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WICASA) organised

Youth Festival ‘Tarang’ for CA Students at ICAI Bhavan on Sunday.

Bollywood actress Parul Bindal inaugurated the festival. Various competitions, including cultural programmes, national talent hunts, were held.

Lokesh Jain and Nitu Yadav were declared winners of 'Mr & Ms WICASA 2022' competition. Abhishek Matpatti was awarded as ‘Mr Wittiest Personality.' Antara Gosavi was the winner and Shailesh Jahagirdar was runner-up in the talent hunt.

Deepti Jasodiya, CA Pankaj Soni, Mukesh Jain and CA Sharon Rodrigues were the judges for the programme. Kedar Pande and Harsh Navekar conducted the proceedings of the events.

ICAI branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal addressed students to focus more on technology. WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani also spoke.

Core committee members Shivani Ganar, Janhavi Rathi, Kailash Chandak and others took efforts to make this event a grand success. CAs Umesh Sharma, Ganesh Bhalerao, Kedar Pande, Amol Godha and Rupali Bothara also graced the occasion.