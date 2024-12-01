Youth Festival to be held from Dec 25 to 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the Central Youth Festival (CYF) in its city campus from December 25 to 28.

Director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure said that the CYF is organised to develop the various talents and latent talents of college students affiliated with the university.

He said that the CYF instils a cultural attitude among the youth in higher education and encourages talented student artists to participate in State-level, divisional and national-international programmes.

Dr Kailas Ambhure said that it also prepares selected young artists for cultural art competitions. The competition will be held in six categories: music, dance, drama, fine arts, literature, and folk art of Maharashtra.

36 art forms will be presented on six stages. Undergraduate and postgraduate students should be 25 years or older.

“Also, only admitted college students will be able to participate in this competition. It was decided in the meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Student Development Board that strict action would be taken against the college if any wrong or false information is found in the application forms,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, members Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Kishore Shirsath, Dr Vaishali Deshmukh, Engineer R D Kale, Deputy Registrar Dr Sanjay Kawade, Management Council members Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and Dr Mustajeeb Khan were present at the meeting. Dr Kailash Ambhure has appealed to more colleges and students to participate in this festival.