Youth found dead in well: Chittepimpalgaon in Mourning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man from Chittepimpalgaon was found dead in a well on the afternoon of January 5.

The deceased, identified as Umesh Bagale(30), reportedly ended his life by jumping into the well. Umesh, who lived with his wife and two children, operated a grocery shop in the area to support his family. According to relatives, he left home early that morning around 6 am but did not return. Concern grew when he failed to open his shop as usual. Around 3 pm, locals discovered his body in a nearby well and informed the authorities. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Speaking on the case, constable Babasaheb Misal said, “The reason behind Umesh’s suicide is unclear, and we are conducting further inquiries.”